'All Eyes On POK': Elvish Yadav Takes A Dig At Celebs Supporting Rafah, Says 'I Condemn Killings Of...'

Elvish Yadav, the winner of Bigg Boss OTT 2, has been making headlines for the past few months now, owing to his involvement in one controversy or the other. While the popular youtuber has always ensured full support in his legal proceedings, the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner is known for his firm views on Hinduism, which he also embraces unabashedly.

Well, Israel had recently launched an airstrike on Rafah which led to the killing of almost 40 civilians, including young children. This incident has given rise to a worldwide social media outrage with popular figures from the world of entertainment too condemning the act and showing solidarity with the people of Rafah. To do so, everyone has been following a template called 'All eyes on Rafah,' on their Instagram stories. A few popular names that have condemned the act include Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Munawar Faruqui and more. However, Elvish has a different take on the scenario.

The popular youtuber took to his Instagram stories to share a template which is very similar to the ongoing 'All eyes on Rafah,' however, it reads, 'All eyes on POK.' In another slide, Elvish Yadav shares a post by 'Tark Bharat' which calls out to people sharing the 'All eyes on Rafah' stories and questions celebrities and general public who have been tight lipped on women and minor Hindu girls being forced to convert to Islam and raped or killed if refused to do so. Elvish also took to his Twitter handle to share the same template and states that he condemns the killing of people irrespective of their religion. However, his eyes are still on POK.

I Condemn Killings Of Human Beings Irrespective Of Their Religions Still My Eyes On POK pic.twitter.com/cLAQGMw69y — Elvish Yadav (@ElvishYadav) May 29, 2024

Well, for those who have followed Elvish closely know that the youtuber has always been very vocal and fearless about his views. The youtuber was recently in the news owing to his arrest in the snake venom case. However, he was later released on bail and the investigation in the case has been handed over to the ED as per media reports.