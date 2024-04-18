'Bhagwaan Na Kare...': Elvish Yadav Breaks Silence On Spending 5 Nights In Jail

Elvish Yadav's fame grew ten folds after his participation in Jio Cinemas' show 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' last year. The youtuber also went ahead to lift the trophy of the show post that. However, Elvish found himself embroiled in various controversies following his win in the show. One such controversy that shook him, his family and his fans was his arrest in the 'snake venom' case.

The popular youtuber was accused of selling snake venom to rave parties and was later arrested on the charges of the same. Elvish was then sent to a 14 day custody. However, he was later released before the said period. Now, in a recent vlog, Elvish was seen answering questions sent to him by his fans for a Q and A session he conducted on his Instagram. It was during this session that Elvish was quizzed about his experience in the jail. Addressing the same, Elvish said, ''Bhagwan na kare koi jail jaaye, bas itna hi kehna chahenge.''

The youtuber answered a few other questions which included a question on his fallout with Abhishek Malhan, aka, Fukra Insaan. He denied this news and stated that the two have never had a fight and that whenever they meet during shoots, they are very cordial and there is no bad blood between them.

Elvish recently bought a Mercedes Gwagon worth rupees 3.07 crores. On the work front, Elvish is currently seen in Amazon Mini TV's Playground season 3 as a mentor along with Abhishek Malhan. He was also seen in Jio Cinemas' Temptation Island post his stint in Bigg Boss 17.