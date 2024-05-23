ED Takes Over Elvish Yadav's Snake Venom Case, Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner To Be Questioned Soon: Reports

Internet sensation Elvish Yadav's fame grew leaps and bounds after his stint in Bigg Boss OTT 2. The actor who went ahead to lift the trophy of the show, made a lot of headlines after the show as well. While Elvish had been the centre of a lot of controversies, one such controversy that shook the actor and his loved ones was the news of his involvement in the snake venom case.

On the 3rd of November last year, Elvish Yadav was accused of organising snake venom for rave parties. The actor was then arrested this year but was later let out on bail shortly. Well now, a new media report suggests that the actor's case has been taken over by the ED. According to a report in the Times Now, the Enforcement Directorate has taken over the investigation by the Noida police and will carry it further. Reports further suggest that the police has already submitted a 1200 word long chargesheet against the youtuber. Statements of various witnesses, electronic evidence and forensic reports have been submitted too. Elvish may soon be questioned by the ED in this matter.

Elvish Yadav has been a popular face on the internet for a while now. Prior to the snake venom case, Elvish made headlines following his spat with Maxtern, which was eventually calmed. This in turn helped Maxtern gain a huge number of followers on his Instagram handle.