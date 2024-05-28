Rohit Sharma's Wife Ritika Sajdeh Delete 'All Eyes On Rafah' Insta Story After Public Backlash

Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma's wife Ritika Sajdeh deleted her controversial Instagram story after facing the ire of netizens on social media.

Ritika has posted a picture of Rafah, which came under Israel's missile strike that left over 40 dead in the city which is located on the Gaza Strip

"All eyes on Rafah," read her story which was also posted by several Bollywood actors like Varun Dhawan and Triptii Dimri.

But netizens noticed how these celebrities never tweet or post anything about the problems faced by Indians abroad, like Hindu persecution in Pakistan & Bangladesh, and would rather show their solidarity towards a foreign nation.

Reacting to the backlash, Ritika deleted her Insta story just a couple of hours after posting it online.

Ritika was a regular at IPL 2024 matches where she was seen cheering for Rohit Sharma and the Mumbai Indians. But the team endured their worst season and crashed out in last place during the league stage.

Ritika and Rohit got married in 2015 and welcomed their daughter Samaira three years later. She was Rohit's manager before they began dating after being introduced to each other by former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh, who is like an elder brother to Ritika.