 'What About Kashmiri Pandits, Hindus In Pakistan?': Ritika Sajdeh Faces Flak Over 'All Eyes on Rafah' Insta Story
Rohan SenUpdated: Tuesday, May 28, 2024, 06:09 PM IST
article-image

India captain Rohit Sharma's wife Ritika Sajdeh is facing backlash from netizens over her post showing solidarity for Palestinians who fell victim to Israel's missile strikes on Rafah, which is a city located on the Gaza strip.

As per reports from the Palestinian official news agency WAFA, approximately eight rockets were launched by Israeli forces towards the tents within a recently formed camp, densely populated with thousands of displaced individuals. This camp is situated near the warehouses of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).

Ritika, and several other Bollywood actors like Varun Dhawan and Triptii Dimrii highlighted the attack in Rafah with a similar post on their social media accounts but that didn't go down well with their followers.

"All eyes on Rafah," Ritika posted.

But people on social media called her out for speaking about an issue which is not related to India and not about the problems faced by her own countrymen in places like Pakistan and Bangladesh.

At least 45 people were killed and hundreds of others injured in the Israeli strike, according to the Hamas-run health ministry. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the attack a "tragic mishap".

The strike was carried out in the area of Tal as Sultan in northwest Rafah, based on precise intelligence.

