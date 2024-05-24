'Sunil Narine Plays The Percentages, And Wins': Jatin Paranjpe Dissects KKR Star's Batting Success In IPL 2024

For quite a while now, we have been treated to the anointment of a 'mystery bowler'.

If I’m not mistaken, this nomenclature became popular with Ajantha Mendis, though the original mystery spinner (to my limited knowledge) was Ian Meckiff from Australia.

As Mendis deserves the title, so does Sunil Narine.

Sunil Narine - The Mystery Batter

But the West Indian wizard also deserves to own the “mystery batter” space as he continues hammering the best T20 bowlers in the world with a poker face that is well suited to a table with the highest stakes.

And he has done this in several seasons now.

Originally what started as an experiment of “what use will Narine be at No.9, let him open and have a go", has now become The Trump Card of KKR’s game plan in IPL 2024.

Method Behind The Madness

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

I have been watching him very, very closely. And there is more to his success than plain luck, or bowlers not being able to swing, seam or spin on these docile pitches.

Narine’s technique is extremely sound. His hands on bat are very correct - he has an old-fashioned grip in that sense.

His head is extremely steady at the point of delivery. His grip allows a free-flowing back lift, which is the very foundation of batting.

Flow, bat speed, downswing, hand speed, all find their source in the back lift.

'Batter' Narine Put In The Hard Yards

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

All what I have said above would be sun optimal functionally if there was no accelerated bat speed to face bowlers in upwards of 140 kmph, and thus, doesn’t come from talent alone.

It comes from hours and hours of practice. This practice is fine day after day, facing bowling machines and side-arm specialists, working with a batting coach to ease out any duress that the heavy ball brings to one’s technique.

Hard Work + Discipline = Success

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

This practice is as cerebral as it is about discipline. It is as much about reading opponents and planning accordingly. It is about simulating match circumstances, analysing opposition bowlers and their strengths.

It’s about predicting pitches. It’s about preparing for conditions - dew or no dew.

As Narine pretty much leads KKR into the IPL 2024 final, I think it’s time people start realising that he is more than a 'hoo-hah Henry' player, but someone who plays percentages, and wins.