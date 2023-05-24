Sunil Gavaskar slams Naveen-ul-Haq's shut-the-noise celebration: 'Don't chuck your ears'

BCCI/IPL

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar was not happy with Lucknow Super Giants bowler Naveen-ul-Haq's style of celebration after he picked four wickets in the IPL 2023 Eliminator against Mumbai Indians on Wednesday. Naveen covers his ears as if to shut the outside noise about him, referring to the criticism he has received on social media after the repeated altercations on and off the field during IPL 2023.

He did the same against MI after every wicket he picked during the first innings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Gavaskar, who was on air in his commentary stint, suggested the bowler to open his ears and enjoy the applause of the crowd instead of shutting them during his celebration.

Read Also Naveen-ul-Haq's brutal dig at Virat Kohli as RCB gets knocked out of IPL 2023

"He has had issues with the crowd. You should celebrate by chucking your ears. This is the time he has got a wicket.

"He has got to listen to the applause. When somebody scores a hundred also, don't chuck your ears.

"Listen to the applause, chuck your hand behind the ears and say 'hello, now can I hear you?'. That's how the celebration should be. That's old me saying this, by the way," Gavaskar said on air.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

MI post 182/8 against LSG at Chepauk

Mumbai Indians managed to overcome Naveen's four-wicket haul to post a competitive 182 for 8 in 20 overs after opting to bat first.

All-rounder Cameron Green top-scored with 41 runs while Suryakumar Yadav made 33 while Tilak Varma and Nehal Wadhera contributed with 26 and 23, respectively.

Naveen bagged 4 for 38 from his four overs while Yash Thakur took 3 wickets and Mohsin Khan took one in a decent bowling performance for the Super Giants.