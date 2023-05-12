WATCH: Naveen-ul-Haq shares memorable sledging incident story and it does not involve Virat Kohli

Lucknow Super Giants pacer Naveen-ul-Haq, has become a household name after his altercation with Royal Challengers Bangalore batter Virat Kohli on the field. Since the incident, much has been said and written about what happened between the two cricketers.

Recently, in a video shared by the Lucknow Super Giants, Naveen was asked about a "sledging incident" that occurred during his career. The Afghanistan pacer shared a story from a First Class game and had a good laugh about it with teammate Avesh Khan.

Avesh Khan: Your favourite sledge on the cricket field which is done by you or someone else?

Naveen-ul-Haq: I have never seldged anyone at first, that's not my habit. There was a First Class game where I was at the non-striker's end with whom I had a bit of a sledging incident. The guy fielding at slip position was recently married. He asked us to finish the game quickly as it was the last wicket. He said he needed to go home because of some work. That is one sledging incident I remember from the First Class Game.

Avesh Khan: This was a funny incident but what about a serious one.

Naveen-ul-Haq: Serious one never happened.

Following the on-field altercation between Naveen-ul-Haq and Virat Kohli during an IPL match, both players were penalized by the BCCI. Kohli was fined 100% of his match fee, while Naveen received a 50% penalty on his match fee. Gautam Gambhir, the LSG mentor who was also involved in a heated argument with Kohli during the match, was given a 100% fine on his match fee.

Since the incident, the rivalry between Kohli and Naveen has been highlighted on social media multiple times, largely due to the Afghanistan pacer's activity on Instagram.