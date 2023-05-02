 IPL 2023: 'You get what you deserve...' - Naveen-ul-Haq hits back at Virat Kohli's Instagram story
IPL 2023: 'You get what you deserve...' - Naveen-ul-Haq hits back at Virat Kohli's Instagram story

IPL 2023: 'You get what you deserve...' - Naveen-ul-Haq hits back at Virat Kohli's Instagram story

Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir along with Naveen-ul-Haq were involved in a verbal spat during a match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, May 02, 2023, 12:47 PM IST
Hours after Indian cricketer and RCB batter Virat Kohli posted an Instagram story allegedly linked to his recent verbal spat with Gautam Gambhir and other LSG players on the field during the recent RCB vs LSG match at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, LSG bowler Naveen-ul-Haq came up with a story on his Instagram account to counter Virat's words on Tuesday.

Without naming Kohli, Naveen slammed him in his post over the fight saying, "You get what you deserve that's how it should be and that's how it goes."

Kohli's Instagram post

Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir, were involved in a verbal spat during a match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). Kohli's Instagram story after the match sheds light on his perspective of the altercation.

Virat Kohli posted on his Instagram story that everything we hear is an opinion, not a fact, and everything we see is a perspective, not the truth. He attributed the quote to Roman emperor Marcus Aurelius Antoninus. This post refers to the verbal spat with Gambhir and is an attempt to downplay the incident.

The altercation during match

During the match, Kohli celebrated the fall of LSG wickets in his trademark aggressive style, blowing kisses to the crowd. Kohli and Gambhir were later charged with a Level 2 offence under Article 2.21 of the IPL Code of Conduct. LSG bowler Naveen-ul-Haq was also fined 50% of his match fees for breaching the Code of Conduct.

Previous encounter between RCB and LSG

In the previous encounter between RCB and LSG, Gambhir had signalled the RCB home crowd to be quiet after LSG's narrow win. Kohli had responded by blowing kisses at the Lucknow crowd and emulating Gambhir's keep silent sign. After the match, the two shook hands, and things appeared to be fine.

LSG batter Kyle Mayers walked up to Kohli and started speaking to him. Gambhir then intervened and took Mayers away. The incident was followed by visuals of Gambhir speaking animatedly to Kohli, with other players and support staff separating the two. Kohli then had a lengthy chat with LSG captain KL Rahul.

IPL 2023: Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir fined 100 per cent match fees for verbal spat during RCB vs...
