Naveen-ul-Haq's brutal dig at Virat Kohli as RCB gets knocked out of IPL 2023

Naveen-ul-Haq takes a dig at Virat Kohli. | (Credits: Twitter/Instagram)

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) seamer Naveen-ul-Haq took a dig at Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) star Virat Kohli after his century went in vain as Gujarat Titans gunned them down by eight wickets in the IPL 2023 contest on Sunday. The Afghan pacer has kept adding fuel to the fire since his altercation with the former Indian captain earlier in the season.

The heated face off took place when RCB and LSG locked horns at the Ekana Stadium. Both players copped fine after the verbal spat. However, the rivalry didn't end as the pacer's infamous 'sweet mangoes' Instagram story went viral during Bangalore's game against the Mumbai Indians.

Naveen-ul-Haq's latest Instagram story. | (Credits: Screengrab)

Naveen also faced the crowd's heat as they gave him a hard time with Kohli chants when LSG took on the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Eden Gardens. He hit back by dismissing Rahmanullah Gurbaz and placed a finger on his lips following the wicket. The one-run win against KKR ensured LSG's place in the playoffs and they will face the Mumbai Indians in the Eliminator.

Shubman Gill's hundred trumps Virat Kohli's century at the Chinnaswamy Stadium:

Meanwhile, the Titans prevailed by eight wickets in a high-scoring contest at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday. After inserting the hosts into bat, Kohli struck his second consecutive IPL hundred and stayed unbeaten at 101 off 61 balls, laced with 12 fours and a six. Anuj Rawat also crafted a brilliant cameo of 23 off 15 deliveries.

Nevertheless, Shubman Gill batted in a league of his own and garnered good support from Vijay Shankar, who made 53 off 35 balls. Gill also became the fourth batter in IPL history to score consecutive hundreds when he smashed a six off Wayne Parnell in the final over. The win knocked RCB out of the competition and allowed the Mumbai Indians to sneak into the playoffs.