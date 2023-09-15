'Successfully Qualified For Karachi Railway Station': Netizens And Former Cricketers Shred Pakistan For Failing To Reach Asia Cup 2023 Final

Pakistan have been knocked out of Asia Cup 2023 | (Credits: Twitter)

Fans and former cricketers tore into Pakistan national cricket team and brutally trolled them for failing to reach the final of Asia Cup 2023 despite walking in as the most in-form side. The likes of Shoaib Akhtar and Shahid Afridi have labelled the performance as embarrassing and called for the players to raise the same.

While Pakistan started Asia Cup 2023 with an enormous 238-run victory over Nepal, they haven't been able to continue the same momentum. Babar Azam and co. were shaky in their washout result against India in the group-stage clash in Colombo, conceding 266 after reducing the Men in Blue to 66-4.

The Men in Green were still on track to reach the final comfortably after beating Bangladesh by 7 wickets. However, a 228-run drubbing against India meant they faced a monumental task to make it to the summit clash.

Babar Azam fails to make substantial contributions after his 151 against Nepal:

Skipper Babar Azam has had a disappointing tournament, having failed to live up to the expectations. The 28-year-old smashed a 131-ball 151 against Nepal in Multan, but didn't reach a 50-plus score in the following three innings against Bangladesh, India, and Sri Lanka.

He looked promising against Sri Lanka on Thursday in Colombo before left-arm spinner Dunith Wellalage ripped one past him and Kusal Mendis broke the stumps. The Men in Green eventually lost the rain-affected game, a must-win match for them, by 2 wickets as Charith Asalanka held his nerve.

Here's how fans and former cricketers reacted to Pakistan's defeat:

Hell with Asia cup lumber one team will bounce back & win big events like series against Nepal and Zimbabwe.#PAKvsSL #PakistanCricket pic.twitter.com/0ES20SJ9qI — MaAZ kakar (@Maazkibzai) September 14, 2023

So satisfying to see pakistanis fuxers crying! Rovo Pakistaniyon Rovo🥵#PAKvsSL pic.twitter.com/ipNkHGEXI9 — Lala (@FabulasGuy) September 14, 2023

Bye bye Terrorists!!!



Now you can work full time for your respective Terrorist organisations. 🙌🥲#PAKvsSL pic.twitter.com/RzNchTb006 — Ritesh 🇮🇳 (@RiteshLock) September 14, 2023

Babar Azam who showed up in Asia Cup: pic.twitter.com/fIwGkPXkLd — mahnoor (@noorayy__) September 14, 2023

Babar Azam in this Asia cup :



Against Nepal - 151

Against ban - 17

Against ind - 10

Against sl - 29



MOST shameless and GREATEST minnow basher of all time 😭🤣#PAKvsSL pic.twitter.com/j96U9SYOVd — Saurav (@saurav_viratian) September 14, 2023

3rd consecutive disaster Multinational Tournament for Babar Azam with the bat he's at his Peak rn.



Last time he scored a hundred outside pak was July 2022.



Last 16 Innings in Multinational Tournament's



Runs - 225

Avg - 14



Virat Kohli in 2022 WT20 scored 296 runs in 6 Innings pic.twitter.com/7g3iApj4dG — Gaurav (@Melbourne__82) September 14, 2023

Most satisfying pics on internet today...... Bloody terr0ristanis... Was awake just to see them crying....#PAKvsSL pic.twitter.com/qEI8t241zf — Mr Sinha (@MrSinha_) September 14, 2023

Did Pakistan miss the trick? We could have made better choices in the batting order. What do you guys think?

In my opinion this was not the best batting order according to the situation. @Asiacup2023 — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) September 14, 2023

Embarrassing loss. Really disappointed .

Wake up call guys!!! pic.twitter.com/qDtQWM7YJJ — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) September 14, 2023

