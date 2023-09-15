 'Successfully Qualified For Karachi Railway Station': Netizens And Former Cricketers Shred Pakistan For Failing To Reach Asia Cup 2023 Final
Netizens and former cricketers have slammed Pakistan for failing to reach the Asia Cup 2023 final

Friday, September 15, 2023
Pakistan have been knocked out of Asia Cup 2023 | (Credits: Twitter)

Fans and former cricketers tore into Pakistan national cricket team and brutally trolled them for failing to reach the final of Asia Cup 2023 despite walking in as the most in-form side. The likes of Shoaib Akhtar and Shahid Afridi have labelled the performance as embarrassing and called for the players to raise the same.

While Pakistan started Asia Cup 2023 with an enormous 238-run victory over Nepal, they haven't been able to continue the same momentum. Babar Azam and co. were shaky in their washout result against India in the group-stage clash in Colombo, conceding 266 after reducing the Men in Blue to 66-4.

The Men in Green were still on track to reach the final comfortably after beating Bangladesh by 7 wickets. However, a 228-run drubbing against India meant they faced a monumental task to make it to the summit clash.

Babar Azam fails to make substantial contributions after his 151 against Nepal:

Skipper Babar Azam has had a disappointing tournament, having failed to live up to the expectations. The 28-year-old smashed a 131-ball 151 against Nepal in Multan, but didn't reach a 50-plus score in the following three innings against Bangladesh, India, and Sri Lanka.

He looked promising against Sri Lanka on Thursday in Colombo before left-arm spinner Dunith Wellalage ripped one past him and Kusal Mendis broke the stumps. The Men in Green eventually lost the rain-affected game, a must-win match for them, by 2 wickets as Charith Asalanka held his nerve.

Here's how fans and former cricketers reacted to Pakistan's defeat:

