Subrata Roy Death: Yuvraj, Raina, Saina Mourn Death Of Sahara Group Founder

Yuvraj Singh and PV Sindhu mourned the death of Sahara Group Founder Subrato Roy | X/Instagram

Mumbai: Sahara Group founder, Subrata Roy, who passed away at the age of 75 in Mumbai on (Thursday) November 14, was also known for his keen interest in cricket and badminton in particular and sports in general. Notably, the Sahara Group was the lead sponsor for team India in the 2003 ICC Cricket World Cup 2003. India was the runner-up in that tournament and has lost to Australia in the final. After the demise of Roy, known as 'Saharasri' by his group, several cricketers took to social media and mourned the death of the businessman.

Former Indian cricketer, Suresh Raina, who hails from UP- the state which saw the rise of Roy in the businessman's initial days - was among the first cricketers to post on the demise of Roy.

"great motivator, speaker and sports lover is no more . #RIP #sahara #subrataroy"

"We all pray to God that you may attain salvation!! Om Shanti," said former Indian cricketer and fast-bowler RP Singh.

हम सभी ईश्वर से प्रार्थना करते हैं कि आपको मोक्ष की प्राप्ति हो !! ॐ शान्ति 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/N9fHb1X3lz — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) November 14, 2023

Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh, who was the 'Player of the Tournament' in the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup, which India won to create history, tweeted on the demise of Subrata Roy in a post on Instagram.

Indian badminton great Saina Nehwal also posted about Subrata Roy's death and wrote in her tribute, "He use to be a great sports lover and supported a lot of sportspersons…Thank u sir for all the love and support you will be missed #SubrataRoy."

He use to be a great sports lover 🙏🙏 and supported a lot of sportspersons…Thank u sir for all the love and support you will be missed 🙏 #SubrataRoy pic.twitter.com/PrGpLJZt43 — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) November 15, 2023

India's Badminton champion PV Sindhu also mourned the death of Saharasri. "Heartbroken to learn about the passing of Sahara Shri Subrata Roy. Rest in peace, dear uncle. Cherishing fond memories of the time spent with you and aunty every time I visited Lucknow. You always treated me with nothing but love, affection, and respect," PV Sindhu posted.

Heartbroken to learn about the passing of Sahara Shri Subrata Roy. Rest in peace, dear uncle.



Cherishing fond memories of the time spent with you and aunty every time I visited Lucknow. You always treated me with nothing but love, affection, and respect.



My heartfelt… pic.twitter.com/RDDOlO5F86 — Pvsindhu (@Pvsindhu1) November 15, 2023

Sahara Group Statement

"It is with profound sadness that Sahara India Pariwar informs the demise of our Hon'ble 'Saharasri' Subrata Roy Sahara, Managing Worker and Chairman, Sahara India Pariwar," read the statement issued by Sahara India Pariwar.

The statement said that Subrata Roy was admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital & Medical Research Institute (KDAH) on 12th November this year following health complications.

"Saharasri ji, an inspirational leader and visionary, passed away on 14th November 2023 at 10.30 pm due to cardiorespiratory arrest following an extended battle with complications arising from metastatic malignancy, hypertension, and diabetes. He was admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital & Medical Research Institute (KDAH) on 12th November 2023 following a decline in health," the statement said.

"It is with profound sadness that Sahara India Pariwar informs the demise of our Hon'ble 'Saharasri' Subrata Roy Sahara, Managing Worker and Chairman, Sahara India Pariwar," reads the press statement by Sahara India Pariwar. pic.twitter.com/gklwFOlT67 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 14, 2023

Also, the Samajwadi Party, whose late founder Mulayam Singh Yadav was close to Roy, in a post on X, expressed condolences on the demise of Subrata Roy. "Death of Saharashri Subrata Roy ji is very sad. May his soul rest in peace. May the bereaved family members get the strength to bear this immense sorrow. Heartfelt tribute!", the party said in the post on X.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)