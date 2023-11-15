 Sahara Group Founder Subrata Roy Dies At 75 in Mumbai
In a statement, the Sahara group said that Roy died of cardiorespiratory arrest.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, November 15, 2023, 12:02 AM IST
article-image
Sahara Group Founder Subrata Roy Dies At 75 in Mumbai | X

Mumbai: Sahara Group Founder and Chairman Subrata Roy died on Tuesday at the age of 75 in Mumbai. In a statement, the Sahara group said that Roy died of cardiorespiratory arrest following an extended battle with complications arising from metastatic malignancy, hypertension, and diabetes.

Roy was admitted to Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital & Medical Research Institute on Sunday after his health deteriorated.

In a statement, the company said, "It is with profound sadness that Sahara India Pariwar informs the demise of our Hon'ble 'Saharasri' Subrata Roy Sahara, Managing Worker and Chairman, Sahara India Pariwar... His loss will be deeply felt by the entire Sahara India Pariwar. Saharasri ji was a guiding force, a mentor, and a source of inspiration for all who had the privilege to work alongside him. Details regarding last rite will be communicated in due course..."

Statement by Sahara Group

Statement by Sahara Group | X

article-image

