Sahara Group Founder Subrata Roy Dies At 75 in Mumbai

Mumbai: Sahara Group Founder and Chairman Subrata Roy died on Tuesday at the age of 75 in Mumbai. In a statement, the Sahara group said that Roy died of cardiorespiratory arrest following an extended battle with complications arising from metastatic malignancy, hypertension, and diabetes.

Roy was admitted to Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital & Medical Research Institute on Sunday after his health deteriorated.

In a statement, the company said, "It is with profound sadness that Sahara India Pariwar informs the demise of our Hon'ble 'Saharasri' Subrata Roy Sahara, Managing Worker and Chairman, Sahara India Pariwar... His loss will be deeply felt by the entire Sahara India Pariwar. Saharasri ji was a guiding force, a mentor, and a source of inspiration for all who had the privilege to work alongside him. Details regarding last rite will be communicated in due course..."

