 Delhi: 1 Dead, 26 Rescued After Massive Fire Breaks Out In Residential Building In Shakarpur, Visuals Surface
One woman died after a fire broke out at a residential building in the Shakarpur area of East Delhi.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, November 14, 2023, 10:20 AM IST
Fire broke out at a residential building in the Shakarpur area of East Delhi. | ANI

New Delhi: A massive fire broke out in Delhi's Shakarpur area in a residential building on Monday (November 13) night. Shakarpur is located in East Delhi in the national capital. The fire raged on the till the wee hours of Tuesday morning.

One woman died after a fire broke out at a residential building in the Shakarpur area of East Delhi. Fire brigade reached the spot, rescued 26 people and doused the fire, said Delhi Fire Service.

(This is breaking news. More details awaited)

