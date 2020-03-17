Stone Cold Stunner to WWE, as Wrestlemania 36 will be without fans amid coronavirus fears

World Wrestling Entertainment's (WWE) most coveted event Wrestlemania will take place without fans. The 36th edition of WrestleMania will take place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando instead of Tampa Bay which was originally planned.

"In coordination with local partners and government officials, WrestleMania and all related events in Tampa Bay will not take place. However, WrestleMania will still stream live on Sunday, April 5 at 7 p.m. ET on WWE Network and be available on pay-per-view," the WWE said in an official statement on Monday.

"Only essential personnel will be on the closed set at WWE's training facility in Orlando, Florida to produce WrestleMania," it added.