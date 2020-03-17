Stone Cold Stunner to WWE, as Wrestlemania 36 will be without fans amid coronavirus fears

World Wrestling Entertainment's (WWE) most coveted event Wrestlemania will take place without fans. The 36th edition of WrestleMania will take place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando instead of Tampa Bay which was originally planned.
"In coordination with local partners and government officials, WrestleMania and all related events in Tampa Bay will not take place. However, WrestleMania will still stream live on Sunday, April 5 at 7 p.m. ET on WWE Network and be available on pay-per-view," the WWE said in an official statement on Monday.
"Only essential personnel will be on the closed set at WWE's training facility in Orlando, Florida to produce WrestleMania," it added.
WrestleMania tends to attract fans from all over the world, but US President's Donald Trump's 30-day travel ban for people from Europe, excluding the U.K. and Ireland, was already expected to affect attendance.
This move comes as WWE held its weekly shows 'SmackDown Live' and 'Monday Night Raw', behind closed doors.
For this year's event, stars like John Cena, Bray Wyatt, Brock Lesnar, Goldberg, Roman Reigns will all be in action.
Major sporting events have been cancelled or postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. NBA has also been suspended for at least 30 days as Utah Jazz's Rudy Goberts tested positive for COVID-19.
Coronavirus has landed a huge blow to the sporting world and many events like Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Bahrain Grand Prix and other leagues too have been suspended until further notice.
The WHO declared coronavirus a global pandemic which has now infected more than 180,000 people and 7,154 have died.
Meanwhile in India, the number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases has gone up to 114, according to the health ministry. Covid-19, which has globally infected over 1.80 lakh people, is likely to cause more shutdowns across the country as more states rush to stop the virus from spreading.
