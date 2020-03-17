Latest News on Coronavirus on March 17 from India and the world

2 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Karnataka
Karnataka Health Department: 2 new confirmed cases of COVID-19; Total 10 positive cases in the State
Health Ministry lays down guidelines for testing strategy in India
Indian Council of Medical Research, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has laid guidelines for testing strategy in India. It also states that there is currently no community transmission of COVID-19.
EU borders, Schengen zone to be closed for 30 days: French President
The borders of the European Union (EU) and the Schengen area will be closed for a period of 30 days starting from March 17 due to the spread of the coronavirus, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday (local time). "From tomorrow afternoon, the borders of the EU and the Schengen zone will be closed for 30 days," Macron said in a second televised address to the nation in the last four days.
14 people test positive for coronavirus in Mumbai
Daksha Shah, Deputy Director of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's health department: 2.46 lakh travelers have been screened at the Mumbai Airport as of 16th March. 14 people have been tested positive, out of which 6 are from Mumbai & 8 from outside.
All non-essential service providing offices to function at only 50% staff capacity: BMC Commissioner
Praveen Pardeshi, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner: All non-essential service providing offices to function at only 50% staff capacity. Failure to obey the order shall be penalized under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code.
Vaccine candidate has begun the phase-1 clinical trial: Donald Trump
US President: I'm pleased to report that a vaccine candidate has begun the phase-1 clinical trial, it's one of the fastest vaccine development launches in history. We're also racing to develop anti viral therapies & other treatments, we have some promising early results. My administration is recommending that all Americans work to engage in schooling from home when possible, avoid gathering in groups of more than 10 people, avoid discretionary travel & avoid eating & drinking at bars-restaurants & public food courts.
