IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final: Election Commission Hails Team India’s Victory Over Pakistan, Urges Players ‘Slay Voting Responsibility’

Mumbai, September 28: The Election Commission of India extended their wishes to Team India over their win against Pakistan in the high-voltage Asia Cup 2025 final against Pakistan. ECI also made an unusual request to the Indian players after their victory. It asked the players to exercise their voting responsibility after they return.

Taking to its official social media account, ECI said, "𝗖. 𝗛. 𝗔. 𝗠. 𝗣. 𝗜. 𝗢. 𝗡. 𝗦 Congrats Team India🇮🇳🇮🇳 Asia Champs! #INDvPAK #AsiaCupFinal #IndiaVsPakistan #indvspak2025 Now it’s your turn - slay your voting responsibility. #VoteLikeAChamp."

Team India were crowned Asia Cup 2025 champions after defeating arch-rivals Pakistan in the tense final. Chasing 147, India stumbled early with a top-order collapse but a composed 69 from Tilak Varma and valuable contributions from Sanju Samson (24) and Shivam Dube (33) ensured the Men in Blue lifted the trophy with five wickets to spare.

Pakistan’s Innings – Bright start, sudden collapse

Pakistan looked set for a competitive total when Sahibzada Farhan (57 off 35) and Fakhar Zaman (46) gave them a strong platform. Farhan’s fluent half-century kept the scoreboard moving, but once he fell in the 10th over, the innings unravelled. Saim Ayub managed only 14 and the rest of the batting line-up collapsed in a dramatic fashion, losing nine wickets for just 33 runs.

From 114/2, Pakistan were bundled out for 147, leaving five deliveries unused. Only three batters reached double figures. For India, Kuldeep Yadav starred with 4 wickets for 30 runs, tightening the screws in the middle overs.

India’s chase – Tilak Varma Holds His Nerve

India’s run chase started nervously as the top order failed to fire. But Tilak Varma showed maturity beyond his years, steering the chase with patience and confidence. Samson supported him with a crucial 57-run stand, though a dropped catch when Samson was on 12 proved costly for Pakistan.

After Samson’s dismissal, Dube took the attack to Pakistani bowlers, while Tilak reached his half-century in 41 balls. The left-hander stayed till the end, finishing unbeaten on 69 off 51 balls, guiding India to a memorable win.

Rinku Singh, playing his first game of the tournament, struck the winning run off his very first ball, sealing the five-wicket victory in style.