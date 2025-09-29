 President Droupadi Murmu Congratulates Team India On Winning Asia Cup Cricket Tournament
PM Modi also took to his official social media account late Sunday night and said, "#OperationSindoor on the games field. Outcome is the same - India wins! Congrats to our cricketers."

PTIUpdated: Monday, September 29, 2025, 01:07 AM IST
President Droupadi Murmu | (Photo Courtesy: X)

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu has congratulated Team India on winning the Asia Cup cricket tournament in Dubai and wished for its sustained glory in the future.

India beat Pakistan by five wickets to clinch their record ninth Asia Cup title.

"My heartiest congratulations to Team India for winning the Asia Cup cricket tournament. The team did not lose any match in the tournament, marking its dominance in the game. I wish Team India sustained glory in the future," Murmu said in a post on X.

