President Droupadi Murmu Congratulates Team India On Winning Asia Cup Cricket Tournament

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu has congratulated Team India on winning the Asia Cup cricket tournament in Dubai and wished for its sustained glory in the future.
India beat Pakistan by five wickets to clinch their record ninth Asia Cup title.
"My heartiest congratulations to Team India for winning the Asia Cup cricket tournament. The team did not lose any match in the tournament, marking its dominance in the game. I wish Team India sustained glory in the future," Murmu said in a post on X.
PM Modi Takes Dig At Pakistan Over Team India's Win In Asia Cup 2025 Finals; Compares Victory To...
