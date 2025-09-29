PM Modi Takes Dig At Pakistan Over Team India's Win In Asia Cup 2025 Finals; Compares Victory To Operation Sindoor

PM Modi Takes Dig At Pakistan Over Team India's Win In Asia Cup 2025 Finals | X

New Delhi, September 28: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday took veiled jab at Pakistan over Team India's victory in Asia Cup 2025 Final at Dubai International Stadium. PM Modi compared the victory to Operation Sindoor and claimed that the result is the same - "India Wins." He also congratulated the Team India players for their spectacular win in the high-voltage clash.

PM Modi's Tweet

PM Modi took to his official social media account late Sunday night and said, "#OperationSindoor on the games field. Outcome is the same - India wins! Congrats to our cricketers."

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju also congratulated Team India over their win and said, "A billion hearts beat as one tonight! Team India defeats Pakistan to lift the #AsiaCup2025. From the first ball to the final roar, this journey has been about courage, unity & unmatched brilliance. This victory is Bharat’s pride, Bharat’s joy, Bharat’s inspiration."

Team India's Performance

India clinched the Asia Cup 2025 title with a confident five-wicket win in the final. Chasing 147, the Men in Blue faced early setbacks but Tilak Varma’s unbeaten 69, along with key contributions from Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube, guided the team to victory.

This triumph marked India’s third win in the tournament against Pakistan and added another prestigious Asia Cup trophy to their decorated cabinet.