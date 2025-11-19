Haryana Governor Ashim Kumar Ghosh Meets PM Modi In Delhi As State Leadership Continues Engagement On Welfare And Development Initiatives

Haryana Governor Professor Ashim Kumar Ghosh met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi | X @PMOIndia

New Delhi: Haryana Governor Professor Ashim Kumar Ghosh met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, said the Prime Minister's Office on Tuesday.

In a post on X, PMO said, "Governor of Haryana, Prof. Ashim Kumar Ghosh, met Prime Minister@narendramodiearlier today."

Earlier, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during PM Modi's visit to Delhi on November 10 and stated that he received PM Modi's guidance and blessings.

During their meeting, the Chief Minister discussed various public welfare schemes and development projects being implemented in the state.

In a post on X, Nayab Singh Saini said, "Today, I had the privilege of meeting the esteemed and successful Prime Minister Shri @NarendraModi ji in Delhi and received his guidance and blessings. On behalf of all family members of Haryana, a divine idol of Lord Shri Krishna, the Yogeshwar, was respectfully presented to him."

"During this time, there was a detailed discussion on the public welfare schemes and development projects being implemented in the state. With the mantra of the Honourable Prime Minister ji - "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas" - the state of Haryana is continuously advancing towards progress and prosperity," wrote Saini.

Meanwhile, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini inaugurated 19 developmental projects worth Rs 84 crore during the Maharaja Shoor Saini Jayanti celebrations in Narnaul on Sunday.

In a post on X, Saini said, "Today, on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Maharaja Shoor Saini Ji in Narnaul, I greeted the esteemed family members present by participating in the state-level program organized for this purpose. Here, I inaugurated and foundation stone laying works of 19 projects costing approximately ₹84 crore for the progress and upliftment of the region."

