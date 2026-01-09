 Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Recommends CBI Probe Into Ankita Bandari Murder Case After Meeting Victim's Family
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced that the state has recommended a CBI probe into the Ankita Bhandari murder case, citing the wishes of the victim’s parents. The move comes amid political allegations of a ‘VIP’ angle. Dhami said justice was ensured earlier too, with all accused sentenced to life imprisonment.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday announced that the state government has recommended a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the Ankita Bhandari murder case, citing the request and sentiments of the victim’s parents. The decision comes amid intense political churn in the state over allegations of a ‘VIP’ angle in the case.

Making the announcement, Dhami said the government has remained committed to ensuring justice in a fair, transparent and sensitive manner. “Ankita was not just a victim; she was our sister and daughter too,” the Chief Minister said, adding that no fact or evidence would be ignored.

Dhami recalled that immediately after the incident came to light, the government initiated action without discrimination and constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under the leadership of a woman IPS officer. He said all the accused were arrested promptly and strong prosecution by the state ensured that none of the accused secured bail during the trial. The trial court later sentenced all three convicts to life imprisonment.

Referring to recently circulated audio clips on social media, the Chief Minister said separate FIRs have been registered and investigations are underway. He alleged that some elements attempted to create confusion for political gains, stressing that the government’s responsibility is to respect public sentiment and uphold truth.

In a video statement, Dhami said he personally spoke to Ankita’s parents, who demanded a CBI inquiry, and the government decided to honour their wish. “We were committed to justice earlier and will continue to ensure justice with full dedication,” he said, reiterating that women’s safety remains the state’s top priority.

Reacting sharply, Uttarakhand Congress president said accepting the CBI probe demand proves lapses in the earlier investigation. He termed the decision a result of the struggle of Ankita’s parents, the public and the Congress, while demanding that the CBI probe be conducted under the supervision of the Supreme Court or the High Court.

