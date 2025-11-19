 272 Eminent Citizens, Including Ex-Judges, Ambassadors & Retd Army Officers, Sign Open Letter Against Rahul Gandhi's 'Vote Chori' Charges On EC — FULL LIST
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia272 Eminent Citizens, Including Ex-Judges, Ambassadors & Retd Army Officers, Sign Open Letter Against Rahul Gandhi's 'Vote Chori' Charges On EC — FULL LIST

272 Eminent Citizens, Including Ex-Judges, Ambassadors & Retd Army Officers, Sign Open Letter Against Rahul Gandhi's 'Vote Chori' Charges On EC — FULL LIST

The letter includes 16 former judges, 123 retired bureaucrats, 14 ambassadors and 133 retired armed forces officers. It accuses Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi and his Congress party of 'attempting to tarnish the credibility' of the EC through repeated claims of voter fraud and electoral manipulation.

AditiUpdated: Wednesday, November 19, 2025, 12:55 PM IST
article-image
272 Eminent Citizens, Including 16 Judges, 14 Ambassadors & 133 Retired Army Officers, Sign Open Letter Condemning Rahul Gandhi's Vote Chori Allegations On EC — FULL LIST HERE | X/Altered by FPJ

New Delhi: An open letter signed by 272 eminent citizens on Wednesday, November 19, publicly criticised Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi and the Congress for what the signatories describe as "attempts to undermine constitutional institutions", particularly the Election Commission (EC).

The statement comes amid Gandhi’s continuing “vote chori” allegations against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the poll body.

Who has signed the open letter and what it says?

According to reports, the letter includes 16 former judges, 123 retired bureaucrats, 14 ambassadors and 133 retired armed forces officers. It accuses Gandhi and his party of attempting to tarnish the credibility of the EC through repeated claims of voter fraud and electoral manipulation. The signatories argue that such statements erode public trust in democratic systems and misrepresent the functioning of constitutional authorities.

FPJ Shorts
272 Eminent Citizens, Including Ex-Judges, Ambassadors & Retd Army Officers, Sign Open Letter Against Rahul Gandhi's 'Vote Chori' Charges On EC — FULL LIST
272 Eminent Citizens, Including Ex-Judges, Ambassadors & Retd Army Officers, Sign Open Letter Against Rahul Gandhi's 'Vote Chori' Charges On EC — FULL LIST
Vasai-Virar: Man Dies After Neighbor Sprays Mosquito Killer During Water Dispute
Vasai-Virar: Man Dies After Neighbor Sprays Mosquito Killer During Water Dispute
At Least Six Maoists Killed In Fresh Encounter In Rampachodavaram As Andhra Pradesh Police Intensify Operations After Elimination Of Madvi Hidma
At Least Six Maoists Killed In Fresh Encounter In Rampachodavaram As Andhra Pradesh Police Intensify Operations After Elimination Of Madvi Hidma
Adani Group Edges Closer To A Major Takeover Of Jaiprakash Associates, But The Final Nod Now Rests With One Crucial Authority
Adani Group Edges Closer To A Major Takeover Of Jaiprakash Associates, But The Final Nod Now Rests With One Crucial Authority

The letter responds directly to Gandhi’s recent remarks, which have included charges of a “centralised operation” to distort results and claims of the “live murder of democracy”. The signatories maintain that these allegations are politically motivated and unsupported by evidence.

Here's a full list of the 272 names who signed the open letter:

Rahul Gandhi's vote chori allegations

Gandhi has alleged that the BJP, with the support of the Election Commission, manipulated voter lists in states such as Haryana and Karnataka. He has cited duplicate entries, misuse of photographs including that of a Brazilian model, and irregular listings such as voters registered under “house number 0”. He has also argued that thousands of genuine voters were removed or replaced through central systems.

The EC has repeatedly rejected these allegations as 'baseless'. The Chief Election Commissioner asked Gandhi to submit an affidavit with specific names of ineligible voters. A PIL seeking an SIT probe into the Karnataka allegations was declined by the Supreme Court, which directed the petitioner to approach the Election Commission for redressal.

Some media reports have found individual irregularities at the local level, while leaders such as Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav have supported Gandhi’s concerns. The BJP, however, has maintained that the allegations aim to discredit India’s electoral institutions ahead of key political contests.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

At Least Six Maoists Killed In Fresh Encounter In Rampachodavaram As Andhra Pradesh Police Intensify...

At Least Six Maoists Killed In Fresh Encounter In Rampachodavaram As Andhra Pradesh Police Intensify...

Class 12 Student Brutally Stabbed To Death In Rameswaram After Rejecting Youth’s Repeated...

Class 12 Student Brutally Stabbed To Death In Rameswaram After Rejecting Youth’s Repeated...

272 Eminent Citizens, Including Ex-Judges, Ambassadors & Retd Army Officers, Sign Open Letter...

272 Eminent Citizens, Including Ex-Judges, Ambassadors & Retd Army Officers, Sign Open Letter...

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat To Visit Manipur On November 20 For First time Since Ethnic Violence Began...

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat To Visit Manipur On November 20 For First time Since Ethnic Violence Began...

On Indira Gandhi’s Birth Anniversary, Congress Recalls Her Decisive Leadership From Green...

On Indira Gandhi’s Birth Anniversary, Congress Recalls Her Decisive Leadership From Green...