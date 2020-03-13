Basketball player Rudy Gobert apologises for 'embarrassing, inexcusable' coronavirus joke

"At the time, I had no idea I was even infected. I was careless and make no excuse. I hope my story serves as a warning and causes everyone to take this seriously."

Gobert said he would now hope to educate others about the risks of infection.

"I will do whatever I can to support using my experience as way to educate others and prevent the spread of this virus," he said.

"I am under great care and will fully recover. I encourage everyone to take all of the steps to stay safe and healthy." Team-mate Mitchell meanwhile endorsed Gobert's message in a separate post on social media.

"Hopefully people can continue to educate themselves and realise that they need to behave responsibly both for their own health and the well being of those around them," Mitchell remarked.

Gobert's conduct continued to draw condemnation in the media on Thursday.

ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith said the Jazz player had behaved irresponsibly.

"I don't want anybody to attach malice or intent on the part of Rudy Gobert, but he was playing around, touching the microphones, recorders, all that stuff," Smith said.

"He needs to understand that it was incredibly irresponsible for him to play around like that.

"He didn't take it seriously. I assure you, everyone's taking it seriously now." More than 1,300 people have tested positive for coronavirus across the United States while at least 38 people have died from the disease, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.