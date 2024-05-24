SRH vs RR, IPL 2024 Qualifier 2 Live: Rajasthan Captain Sanju Samson Opts To Bowl First In Chennai

Toss Update:

Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson wins the toss and elects to bowl first against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai.

RR remain unchanged from their previous game. SRH have brought back Aiden Markram in their playing XI.

Pitch Report

This pitch, designated as No. 7, features black-soil characteristics and has remained untouched throughout this season. Notably, one side of the square boundary measures 61 meters, considerably shorter than its counterpart spanning 72 meters. Down the ground, the distance extends to 77 meters. Sparse grass covering leaves Matthew Hayden speculating that seamers may anticipate favorable bounce, albeit offering little for spinners. Hayden further predicts a pitch conducive to scoring between 175 to 180 runs.

SRH vs RR Preview:

The forthcoming clash between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League 2024 playoffs is set for Friday's showdown.

Qualifier 2 in the IPL postseason pits the triumphant side from the Eliminator match against the squad that faced defeat in Qualifier 1. The ultimate victor will vie with Kolkata Knight Riders in the impending final.

Rajasthan Royals secured their spot in this encounter by triumphing over Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Eliminator, clinching victory by four wickets in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

Conversely, Sunrisers Hyderabad succumbed to Kolkata Knight Riders in Qualifier 1, yielding defeat by eight wickets at the same venue on Tuesday.

Head-to-Head battle

In their IPL encounters, Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad have crossed paths 19 times, with the Royals emerging victorious in nine instances, while the Sunrisers claimed triumph on 10 occasions.

The playoff history between SRH and RR dates back to the IPL 2013 Eliminator, where RR emerged triumphant with a four-wicket win.

SRH vs RR head-to-head 19-

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 10

Rajasthan Royals: 9

Record at Chepauk

In Chepauk, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have secured victory in one out of ten matches and faced defeat in nine encounters. Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals (RR) boast two wins out of nine appearances at the same venue. Across all seasons of IPL qualifiers, SRH have clinched victory in five matches and suffered defeat in seven.

Squads:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, T Natarajan, Sanvir Singh, Umran Malik, Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Agarwal, Aiden Markram, Anmolpreet Singh, Upendra Yadav, Mayank Markande, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Marco Jansen, Akash Maharaj Singh

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Rovman Powell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Avesh Khan, Nandre Burger, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen, Shubham Dubey, Keshav Maharaj, Donovan Ferreira, Navdeep Saini, Shimron Hetmyer, Tanush Kotian, Abid Mushtaq, Kunal Singh Rathore