SRH vs RR, IPL 2024 Qualifier 2: Will Rain Play Spoilsport In Chennai? Here's Weather Forecast For May 24

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals will take on each other in the IPL 2024 Qualifier 2 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday, May 24. The winning team will book their spot for the title clash against Kolkata Knight Riders, while losing team will be eliminated from the tournament.

Sunrisers Hyderabad got another shot at making it to the Final after losing to Kolkata Knight Riders in the Qualifier 1, while Rajasthan Royals knocked out Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the Eliminator. Both matches took place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

SRH and RR have had great campaigns in the ongoing IPL season and will be battling out against each other for a spot in the IPL 2024 Final, slated to take place in Chennai on May 26.

The Qualifier 2 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals is unexpected to face any disruption of rain during the match as the weather in Chennai is clear and favourable for the entire match.

As per Accuweather, the weather in Chennai is likely to experience high humidity with a temperature of 30 degrees Celsius during the night of an important clash between SRH and RR. Throughout the day, the city of Chennai will be experiencing temperature of over 30 degrees celsius Though there is no thunderstorm and the possibility of rain in Chennai, the cloud cover is anticipated to be 99%. Nonetheless, the match will not be affected.

The Qualifier 2 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals is expected to be exciting as the two teams fight for a spot in the IPL 2024 Final. Both teams are considered strong favourites alongside KKR to win the elusive IPL title this year.

Sunrisers Hyderabad have had a big turnaround in this IPL season under the leadership of Pat Cummins. SRH secured the second spot on the points table in the league stage. The Orange Army consistently remained in the top 4 of the league standings throughout second half of the season.

Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, made an incredible comeback in this IPL season after failed to qualify for the playoffs after finishing fifth in the league stage in the previous edition of the tournament. RR were on five-match winless streak until they defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru in a knockout clash.