SRH vs RR, IPL 2024 Qualifier 2: 5 Reasons Why Sunrisers Hyderabad Will Lose In An Important Clash

Sunrisers Hyderabad | Credits: Twitter

Sunrisers Hyderabad will lock horns with Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2024 Qualifier 2 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday, May 24. The winning team of an important clash will play the IPL 2024 Final against Kolkata Knight Riders in Chennai on May 26, Sunday.

Sunrisers Hyderabad qualified for the playoffs after finishing second in the league stage. However, Pat Cummins-led side couldn't directly qualified for the Final as they lost to Shreyas Iyer's Kolkata Knight Riders in the Qualifier 1 and thus, SRH received another opportunity to give a shot at making it to the title clash by playing in the Qualifier 2.

Though Sunrisers Hyderabad look strong on paper as compared to Rajasthan Royals, it will be difficult for Pat Cummins and his boys to pass the test in Qualifier 2.

Here are the five reasons why SRH will lose in Qualifier 2

1. Over-reliant on top-order

Sunrisers Hyderabad has been over-reliant on top-order batters like Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma and Nitish Reddy to deliver for the team. In the Qualifier 1, all three batters failed to make significant contributions. Heinrich Klassen is only the reliable middle-order batter for SRH and if he fails to perform, then the team's batting line-up will collapse. Thus, their over-dependence on top-order may jeopardize their chances if they encounter early wickets.

2. Lack of spin bowling options

The biggest issue for Sunrisers Hyderabad has been the lack of options in the spin bowling department. In the Qualifier 1, SRH played Vijayakanth Viyaskanth and Travis Head as spin bowlers while defending 159-run total, but both were took cleaners by KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer and Venkatesh Iyer. Shahbaz Ahmed was in the playing XI but didn't get to bowl. SRH often look at pace bowling attack of skipper Pat Cummins, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and T Natarajan for the wickets. While, Rajasthan Royals have an edge over SRH as they have reliable two spinners, Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravichandran Ashwin in the team.

3. Struggle while chasing

Sunrisers Hyderabad experienced struggle while batting 2nd or chasing the target. Pat Cummins-led side struggled in their last match in Chennai, where they were bundled out for 134 while chasing the target of 213. In the ongoing IPL 2024, SRH has batted second nine times, losing four of those matches under Cummins' leadership. If Sunrisers Hyderabad asked to chase by Rajasthan Royals, then they are likely to struggle, especially on spin-friendly track.

4. Lack of balance in playing XI

Sunrisers Hyderabad lack balance in the playing XI. With over-reliant on top-order, lack of stability in the middle-order and spin bowling options, Pat Cummins might struggle to succeed against Rajasthan Royals in the Qualifier 2. Despite their middle-order often been exposed in the ongoing IPL season, SRH didn't do enough to bring stability in their playing XI. Thus, Sunrisers Hyderabad will face tough challenge against Rajasthan Royals, who has far more balanced side.

5. SRH lose nine matches vs RR in IPL

Sunrisers Hyderabad don't have a good head to head record against Rajasthan Royals in the IPL as they lost nine matches in their 19 outings. SRH and RR have locked horns with each other 19 times, with the former team holding a slight edge over the latter team with 10 wins. Thus, Sunrisers Hyderabad is not a clear favourite to win against Rajasthan Royals to win the match.