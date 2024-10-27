 Spurs vs Rockets: Tense Brawl Erupts Between Victor Wembanyama, Dillon Brooks And Chris Paul During NBA Game; Video
The incident happened just three minutes into the third quarter, with the Spurs leading by 14 points.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Sunday, October 27, 2024, 11:22 AM IST
Image: X

The NBA 2024-25 Season has just started and things have already started heating up. In the San Antonio Spurs vs Houston Rockets match, Rockets shooting guard Dillon Brooks had a tense moment with Victor Wembanyama.

This happened just three minutes into the third quarter, with the Spurs leading by 14 points. Wembanyama was playing well but found himself being guarded by the much shorter Brooks. As Wemby tried to make a move toward the basket, Brooks grabbed him awkwardly, wrapping his arm around Wemby's neck.

Teammates quickly stepped in to separate them. While Brooks didn't budge, Chris Paul threw a punch, which made Brooks furious as he walked off, shouting at CP3. The altercation led to a review, and everyone expected the refs to eject Brooks and Paul. But to everyone's surprise, they just resumed the game with a jump ball instead.

After trailing by 22 points in the first half, Houston was within one possession for much of the final minutes. The Rockets went on a 21-8 run in the opening six minutes of the final quarter, turning an 18-point deficit into a 95-90 lead for San Antonio. However, the match ultimately ended with Spurs coming out victorious 109-106 in their home opener.

For San Antonio, Victor Wembanyama led the way with 29 points, 7 rebounds, and 3 blocks while Jeremy Sochan contributed 17 points, 12 rebounds and 2 steals in the victory. Chris Paul added three points and nine assists. Jalen Green finished with 29 points which included 6 rebounds, and 5 assists while Fred VanVleet tallied 18 points with 7 assists, and 3 steals for Houston in the losing effort. The Rockets face the Spurs again on Monday to close out a two-game set in San Antonio.

