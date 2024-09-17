Shocking Video: Boston Celtics Star Derrick White Attacked On The Head While Watching Deion Sanders' Colorado Football Team

Image: X

Boston Celtics star Derrick White found himself in a physical altercation over the weekend while attending a Colorado football game in Boulder. White, who won his first NBA championship with the Boston Celtics in June, was in attendance to see Colorado defeat Colorado State 28-9.

The point guard who played basketball for the University of Colorado from 2015-17, was there to watch Deion Sanders' Colorado team face off against their rivals, Colorado State.

According to TMZ, tensions flared during the second quarter when White got into a verbal exchange with some nearby Colorado State fans. Things quickly escalated when one fan swung at White, hitting him in the head and knocking off his hat. This sparked a brief scuffle, with White trying to retaliate before others stepped in to separate the groups.

Despite the heated moment, White eventually played peacemaker, pulling a Colorado fan away from the fray and calmly sitting him on the ground. He helped the fan up as law enforcement arrived to diffuse the situation. No police report was filed, and the altercation ended without further incident.

Derrick White had been enjoying an incredible summer prior to this incident. After helping the Boston Celtics win an NBA title in June, he continued his success by contributing to Team USA's gold medal victory at the Olympics in August.

White and the Celtics will return to Boston in the coming days as the team gets ready for the start of training camp and the defense of their title during the 2024-25 NBA season. No official word has been released from White's camp, but fans of both the Celtics and CU will be hoping this unfortunate incident won't affect his mindset as he prepares for another season of basketball success.