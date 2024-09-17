 Shocking Video: Boston Celtics Star Derrick White Attacked On The Head While Watching Deion Sanders' Colorado Football Team
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsShocking Video: Boston Celtics Star Derrick White Attacked On The Head While Watching Deion Sanders' Colorado Football Team

Shocking Video: Boston Celtics Star Derrick White Attacked On The Head While Watching Deion Sanders' Colorado Football Team

Derrick White, who won his first NBA championship with the Boston Celtics in June, was in attendance to see Colorado defeat Colorado State 28-9.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Tuesday, September 17, 2024, 08:49 AM IST
article-image
Image: X

Boston Celtics star Derrick White found himself in a physical altercation over the weekend while attending a Colorado football game in Boulder. White, who won his first NBA championship with the Boston Celtics in June, was in attendance to see Colorado defeat Colorado State 28-9.

The point guard who played basketball for the University of Colorado from 2015-17, was there to watch Deion Sanders' Colorado team face off against their rivals, Colorado State.

According to TMZ, tensions flared during the second quarter when White got into a verbal exchange with some nearby Colorado State fans. Things quickly escalated when one fan swung at White, hitting him in the head and knocking off his hat. This sparked a brief scuffle, with White trying to retaliate before others stepped in to separate the groups.

Despite the heated moment, White eventually played peacemaker, pulling a Colorado fan away from the fray and calmly sitting him on the ground. He helped the fan up as law enforcement arrived to diffuse the situation. No police report was filed, and the altercation ended without further incident.

FPJ Shorts
SEBI Reduces Bonus Shares Allotment Time To T+2 Effective 1st October
SEBI Reduces Bonus Shares Allotment Time To T+2 Effective 1st October
Shocking Video: Boston Celtics Star Derrick White Attacked On The Head While Watching Deion Sanders' Colorado Football Team
Shocking Video: Boston Celtics Star Derrick White Attacked On The Head While Watching Deion Sanders' Colorado Football Team
Donald Trump 2nd Assassination Attempt: Police Releases Bodycam Footage Showing Dramatic Arrest Of Suspect Ryan Routh; Watch
Donald Trump 2nd Assassination Attempt: Police Releases Bodycam Footage Showing Dramatic Arrest Of Suspect Ryan Routh; Watch
PM Modi Turns 74; BJP Leaders Hail Him As 'Visionary Leader' In Heartfelt Birthday Wishes
PM Modi Turns 74; BJP Leaders Hail Him As 'Visionary Leader' In Heartfelt Birthday Wishes

Derrick White had been enjoying an incredible summer prior to this incident. After helping the Boston Celtics win an NBA title in June, he continued his success by contributing to Team USA's gold medal victory at the Olympics in August.

White and the Celtics will return to Boston in the coming days as the team gets ready for the start of training camp and the defense of their title during the 2024-25 NBA season. No official word has been released from White's camp, but fans of both the Celtics and CU will be hoping this unfortunate incident won't affect his mindset as he prepares for another season of basketball success.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Shocking Video: Boston Celtics Star Derrick White Attacked On The Head While Watching Deion Sanders'...

Shocking Video: Boston Celtics Star Derrick White Attacked On The Head While Watching Deion Sanders'...

'Virat's Team Won': Team India's Fielding Coach T Dilip Breaks Down Intense Session Ahead Of IND vs...

'Virat's Team Won': Team India's Fielding Coach T Dilip Breaks Down Intense Session Ahead Of IND vs...

New ICC Anthem Made Available On Multiple Platforms

New ICC Anthem Made Available On Multiple Platforms

Right-Wing Group Wants BCCI To Cancel IND vs BAN Tests & T20I Series Citing Violence Against Hindus...

Right-Wing Group Wants BCCI To Cancel IND vs BAN Tests & T20I Series Citing Violence Against Hindus...

Video: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Meets India's History-Making Para-Athletes In Paris 2024...

Video: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Meets India's History-Making Para-Athletes In Paris 2024...