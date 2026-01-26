 Sportvot x FPJ: Prerana Smruti Chashak 2026 Sees High-Intensity Kabaddi Action In Mumbai
Sportvot x FPJ: Prerana Smruti Chashak 2026 Sees High-Intensity Kabaddi Action In Mumbai

Jakhmata registered a dominant performance against Shri Krishna, securing a comfortable 16–6 victory. Jakhmata's solid defence and effective raiding proved too strong, allowing them to control the match from start to finish.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, January 26, 2026, 07:45 PM IST
Prerana Smruti Chashak 2026 Sees High-Intensity Kabaddi Action In Mumbai

The Prerana Smruti Chashak 2026, being held from 24th to 26th January 2026 at Vile Parle, Mumbai, witnessed an action-packed day of kabaddi matches as teams competed with high intensity and skill. The tournament has brought together strong local sides, drawing attention from kabaddi enthusiasts with its competitive spirit and well-fought encounters.

Jakhmata registered a dominant performance against Shri Krishna, securing a comfortable 16–6 victory. Jakhmata’s solid defence and effective raiding proved too strong, allowing them to control the match from start to finish.

In the third match of the day, Gajanan outplayed Shayadri Krida Mandal to claim a 19–10 win. Gajanan maintained consistent pressure throughout the match, capitalising on key moments to build a decisive lead.

