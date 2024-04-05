Sports Minister Anurag Thakur's BIG Comment On Whether India Will Go To Pakistan In 2025 To Play Champions Trophy

Anurag Thakur and Team India | Credits: Twitter

Union Sports Minister Sports Minister delivered a bold response to a question about whether Team India will travel to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy. Pakistan was given the right by the International Cricket Council (ICC) to host the Champions Trophy, slated to take place in February-March 2025.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has been constantly pushing and insisting the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to send Team India to the neighbouring country for the Champions Trophy but the board hasn't expressed their willingness to participate in the tournament hosted by Pakistan.

During the public debate hosted by News24, Anurag Thakur, former BCCI President, said that India should be allowed to travel to Pakistan only when the neighbouring country carry out terror activities.

"It is up to the BCCI to decide. When I was the BCCI president, I had said that two things cannot happen at a single time. When you spread terrorism in India and talking about playing cricket in Pakistan, these two things can't happen simultaneously. First stop carrying out terror activities in India." Anurag Thakur said.

"The day Pakistan stop terrorism in India, India will go to Pakistan and play cricket. This is my opinion." he added.

Since 2008, India haven't visited Pakistan to play any bilateral series or multi-nation tournament. Pakistan was supposed to host the Asia Cup 2023 but BCCI refusal to Indian cricket team to the neighbouring country, the tournament was hosted in a hydrid format, with India playing all the matches in Sri Lanka.