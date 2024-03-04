 T20 World Cup 2024: India-Pakistan Clash VIP Tickets Price Surges To $40,000
The VIP tickets for India-Pakistan T20 World Cup 2024 clash have surged up to $40,000

Aakash SinghUpdated: Monday, March 04, 2024, 11:58 AM IST
article-image
India vs Pakistan. | (Credits: Twitter)

With the general ticket sales for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 going live and making their way into the resale website, VIP ticket sales have touched staggering amounts. On resale websites such as StubHub and SeatGeek, prices have reportedly surged up to $40,000, with the fees close to $10,000, making the total over $50,000.

According to USA Today, the tickets for matches including India vs Pakistan (June 9th) and India vs Canada (June 15th) have been sold out, but the prices went twice above the original. The official sales started at $6, while the costliest seats were charged at $400 without taxes.

Due to the geopolitical tensions between the two nations, the clash between India and Pakistan is arguably the most hyped one. The T20 World Cup 2022 fixture between India and Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) was witnessed by an astonishing 90293 from the venue.

