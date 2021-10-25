e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Advertisement

Sports

Updated on: Monday, October 25, 2021, 08:30 PM IST

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur meets CEO of FIFA Youri Djorkaeff in New Delhi

They discussed how football could be encouraged at the grassroots level and expanded with more tournaments
FPJ Web Desk
Sports minister Anurag Thakur and FIFA CEO Youri Djorkaeff | Photo: Twitter/@PIB

Sports minister Anurag Thakur and FIFA CEO Youri Djorkaeff | Photo: Twitter/@PIB

Advertisement

Union Minister for Youth Affairs & Sports Anurag Thakur today met the CEO of FIFA Youri Djorkaeff in New Delhi. During the meet, they discussed how football could be encouraged at the grassroots level and expanded with more tournaments and events.

Anurag Thakur said that there is a growing interest in Sports in India following the recent success at the Olympic Games in Tokyo and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision to build a sporting culture has also found new momentum in recent weeks.

While Djorkaeff showed Anurag Thakur a few of his legendary football tricks, the sports minister also chipped in with his dribbling skills.

Advertisement

ALSO READ

'This needs to stop': Sehwag, Irfan Pathan and others from cricket fraternity bash those trolling...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, October 25, 2021, 08:30 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal