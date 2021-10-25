Sports Minister Anurag Thakur meets CEO of FIFA Youri Djorkaeff in New Delhi

Union Minister for Youth Affairs & Sports Anurag Thakur today met the CEO of FIFA Youri Djorkaeff in New Delhi. During the meet, they discussed how football could be encouraged at the grassroots level and expanded with more tournaments and events.

Anurag Thakur said that there is a growing interest in Sports in India following the recent success at the Olympic Games in Tokyo and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision to build a sporting culture has also found new momentum in recent weeks.

While Djorkaeff showed Anurag Thakur a few of his legendary football tricks, the sports minister also chipped in with his dribbling skills.

Published on: Monday, October 25, 2021, 08:30 PM IST