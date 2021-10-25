'This needs to stop': Sehwag, Irfan Pathan and others from cricket fraternity bash those trolling Shami

Fast bowler and a senior player of the Indian Cricket Team Mohammad Shami was the target of hate crime on social media after India lost their first-ever ICC World Cup match against Pakistan here at Dubai on Sunday.

Batting first, India only managed 152 runs on the board. Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi was the pick of the bowlers for their team as he took 3 wickets in 4 overs. Pakistan chased down the target in just 18 overs with no loss.

As soon as India was defeated was Pakistan on Sunday, fans took to Instagram and Twitter to pass derogatory statements on Mohammed Shami.

The media trolls came in blaming Mohammad Shami for siding with the Pakistan side as he was a Muslim after he conceived the highest runs in Sunday's match. Hundreds of messages were left on Shami’s Instagram account saying he was a “traitor” and should be thrown out of the Indian team.

While hate mongers trolled team India and its players, many people and politicians have come in support of the Indian pacer.

Now, a few cricketers have also come out in support of Shami, namely Virender Sehwag, Irfan Pathan, and others.

Here's what they said. Have a look.

Published on: Monday, October 25, 2021, 05:09 PM IST