SPG-PCL Billiards: Talented cueist Shahyan Razmi proves too good for Lalit Jham

Young cue sports talent Shahyan Razmi of ECC playing to a handicap of -150 points showed great character to register an authoritative win against Lalit Jham of Park Club (handicap -100) by a 350-118 point margin in a one-sided, race to 200 points format, knockout round of the SPG-PCL Billiards Tournament 2022, and played at the Shivaji Park Gymkhana and Park Club billiards halls.

Shahyan played confidently and made good contact with the balls to produce three noteworthy breaks of 68, 45, and 37 and went on to easily cross the finish line while Lalit had just one decent effort of 37 points.

Experienced cueists, Anurag Bagri (handicap -225) of ECC and Park Club’s Vishal Gehani (handicap -200), both recorded comfortable victories in their respective matches to qualify for the main draw of the competition. Bagri was steady in his approach and constructed breaks of 61, 36, 36, and 32 and went on to tame Shivaji Park’s Naman Agrawal (-130) by a bih 425-302points difference.

Home challenger, Vishal Gehani (-200) continued with his impressive showing and compiled two substantial runs of 62 and 60 and tamed MCF’s Suresh Sawant (-70) by a massive 400-137 points margin.

Seasoned cueists, Umesh Barwe of Central Railway Mechanical Institute and Shivaji Park Gymkhana’s Shekhar Surve encountered mixed fortunes. Barwe (-120) got the better of Khar Gymkhana’s Manoj Kasare (-140) by a narrow 320-305 points. Surve (-180) went down fighting against Hindu Gymkhana’s Anand Raghuvanshi (-140) 260-340 points.

Published on: Friday, April 29, 2022, 10:59 PM IST