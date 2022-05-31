 
South African cricketer Mondli Khumalo hospitalised after attack in UK: Reports

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, May 31, 2022, 08:50 PM IST
South African cricketer Mondli Khumalo

Mondli Khumalo, a 20-year-old South African cricketer is reportedly battling for his life in a hospital after he was assaulted outside a pub in the UK on Sunday.

According to a BBC report, the incident happened when Khumalo, who plays for North Petherton Cricket Club, was out with his teammates celebrating a victory in Friarn Street in Bridgwater.

A 27-year-old man was arrested in relation with the incident and was later released under investigation, the report added.

Khumalo is currently in a serious condition, according ESPNCricinfo. He has played 4 first-class matches and 1 List A match so far.

"All at North Petherton Cricket Club are in shock at the incident in Bridgwater that has led to our much-loved overseas player Mondli Khumalo being hospitalised in Southmead Hospital in Bristol this morning,” North Petherton Cricket Club said in a statement

"We extend our heartfelt support to Mondli for a full and speedy recovery. Our hearts go out to his family, friends and colleagues in South Africa. Our thanks to those that helped Mondli, especially the health service staff on scene and at hospital."

article-image

