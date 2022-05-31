India v SA T20: KL Rahul & Co to assemble on June 5, South Africa squad to arrive on June 2 in New Delhi

KL Rahul | Photo: PTI

The Indian cricket team will assemble in New Delhi on June 5 ahead of the five-match T20 series against South Africa.

The first match of the series begins on June 9 and South Africa will arrive on June 2.

There will be no crowd restrictions and there will be no bio-bubble for the series though players will be tested regularly for COVID-19.

The other venues are Cuttack (June 12), Visakhapatnam (June 14), Rajkot (June 17) and Bengaluru (June 19).

"The Indian team will assemble on June 5 while the South Africans land in Delhi on June 2," DDCA joint secretary Rajan Manchanda said.

The Indian cricketers are in the middle of a much-needed break post a two-month-long IPL.

KL Rahul will lead the Indian team in the absence of regular skipper Rohit Sharma who has been rested for the series alongside other all-format players, including Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah.