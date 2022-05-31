 
            desktop
e-Paper Get App

India v SA T20: KL Rahul & Co to assemble on June 5, South Africa squad to arrive on June 2 in New Delhi

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, May 31, 2022, 03:20 PM IST
article-image
KL Rahul | Photo: PTI

The Indian cricket team will assemble in New Delhi on June 5 ahead of the five-match T20 series against South Africa.

The first match of the series begins on June 9 and South Africa will arrive on June 2.

There will be no crowd restrictions and there will be no bio-bubble for the series though players will be tested regularly for COVID-19.

The other venues are Cuttack (June 12), Visakhapatnam (June 14), Rajkot (June 17) and Bengaluru (June 19).

"The Indian team will assemble on June 5 while the South Africans land in Delhi on June 2," DDCA joint secretary Rajan Manchanda said.

The Indian cricketers are in the middle of a much-needed break post a two-month-long IPL.

KL Rahul will lead the Indian team in the absence of regular skipper Rohit Sharma who has been rested for the series alongside other all-format players, including Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah.

Read Also
India v SA T20: Dinesh Karthik, Umran Malik included in KL Rahul-led squad
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeSportsIndia v SA T20: KL Rahul & Co to assemble on June 5, South Africa squad to arrive on June 2 in New Delhi

RECENT STORIES

Thane: Man strangles girlfriend to death, commits suicide in Dombivali

Thane: Man strangles girlfriend to death, commits suicide in Dombivali

Mumbai: Latest Updates - MNS chief Raj Thackeray to undergo leg surgery tomorrow

Mumbai: Latest Updates - MNS chief Raj Thackeray to undergo leg surgery tomorrow

India v SA T20: KL Rahul & Co to assemble on June 5, South Africa squad to arrive on June 2 in New...

India v SA T20: KL Rahul & Co to assemble on June 5, South Africa squad to arrive on June 2 in New...

Sidhu Moose Wala cremated at his native village Moosa in Punjab, thousands pay last respects

Sidhu Moose Wala cremated at his native village Moosa in Punjab, thousands pay last respects

IPL 2022: Sachin Tendulkar reveals his best-playing XI

IPL 2022: Sachin Tendulkar reveals his best-playing XI