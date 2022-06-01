Has Sourav Ganguly resigned as BCCI president? Here's what Jay Shah said

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly | Pic: Twitter

BCCI secretary Jay Shah refuted the media reports on Wednesday that claimed Ganguly has stepped down as President of the apex cricketing body in India.

"The rumours doing rounds about Mr Sourav Ganguly stepping down from the post of BCCI President are factually incorrect. We have some exciting times in the form of media rights coming up and my colleagues and I are completely focused on the upcoming opportunity and safeguarding the interest of Indian cricket," Jay Shah, BCCI Secretary told ANI.

Rumours regarding Ganguly resigning from the president post surfaced when the former Indian captain said he was "planning to start something" to help a lot of people in a Twitter post, hinting towards a new "chapter of his life".

"Today, I am planning to start something that I feel will probably help a lot of people. I hope you continue your support as I enter this chapter of my life," said the cricket board president.

The cryptic tweet triggered massive speculation that Sourav Ganguly, 49, is stepping down as BCCI president.

"2022 marks the 30th year since the start of my journey with cricket in 1992. Since then, Cricket has given me a lot. Most importantly, it has given me the support of all of you. I want to thank every single person who has been a part of the journey, supported me, and helped me reach where I am today," added Ganguly.

