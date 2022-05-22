BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly buys Rs 40-crore mansion in Kolkata

Former India captain and current BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has reportedly purchased a new mansion for around Rs 40 crore in Kolkata.

The plot consists of a two-storied building on Lower Rawdon Street.

According to a report in the Indian Express, the existing building will be demolished to make way for the new mansion.

Currently, Ganguly lives in his family home on Biren Roy Road in Behala along with other family members.

Ganguly recently told journalists that he was happy to found a new home in Kolkata and it would be convenient for him to commute.

“I am happy to have my own home. Living in the central area will be convenient. But it’s hard to leave home where I lived for 48 years,” said Ganguly.

Businesspersons Anupama Bagri, her uncle Keshav Das Binani and his son Nikunj were the joint sellers of the property. According to sources, Ganguly is the co-owner of his new home along with mother Nirupa Ganguly, wife Dona and daughter Sana.

Published on: Sunday, May 22, 2022, 05:27 PM IST