Social Media Star Bilal Fadili's Wrestling-Style Tackle On KSI Steals Spotlight During Charity Match; Video

Image: ksinews_/X

At the star-studded Match for Hope 2026 charity football event in Doha, social media personality Bilal Fadili created one of the most talked-about moments of the match when he launched a wrestling-style move on fellow internet star KSI. In a moment that looked more like a WWE highlight than a football play, Fadili leapt onto KSI’s shoulders and brought him to the ground in a dramatic physical manoeuvre reminiscent of professional wrestling, stunning spectators and players alike.

The incident occurred during an early attack by the team featuring Diego Costa, where KSI had played the ball past Fadili. Rather than executing a conventional football tackle, Fadili reacted with a high-impact throw that mirrored a suplex seen in wrestling rings, leaving KSI on the turf and the crowd buzzing. The referee chose to let play continue, and in the chaos immediately afterward, Costa capitalised on the loose ball to score a goal, adding to the surreal atmosphere of the match.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

While the charity match was filled with laughter, goals and celebrity antics, Fadili’s unexpected wrestling move generated significant social media attention and became one of the standout highlights of the event. Fans online shared clips and reactions as the blend of influencer culture and sports entertainment showcased the unpredictable and entertaining spirit of Match for Hope, all in support of raising funds and awareness for disadvantaged children around the world.

MrBeast Tries To Bribe Goalkeeper In Hilarious Moment During Charity Match; Video Goes Viral

YouTube superstar MrBeast produced one of the most talked-about moments at the Match for Hope 2026 charity football game after attempting to “bribe” a goalkeeper during a live penalty. The exhibition match, held in Doha, brought together football legends and popular content creators to raise funds for education initiatives.

As MrBeast stepped up to take a penalty, he theatrically revealed a briefcase containing $10,000, seemingly offering it to the opposing goalkeeper in exchange for an open goal, instantly leaving commentators and fans stunned.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The goalkeeper ultimately refused the offer, drawing laughter and disbelief from the crowd, but the spectacle did not end there. With the goal left unguarded, MrBeast converted the penalty, sending the stadium into celebration and social media into overdrive. Clips of the moment quickly went viral, with fans praising the creativity and entertainment value that has become synonymous with MrBeast’s larger-than-life online persona.

Despite the playful controversy, the stunt aligned with the spirit of the Match for Hope, which prioritises entertainment to amplify its charitable mission. Featuring a mix of former football stars and digital creators, the high-scoring match raised significant awareness and funds for educational causes. MrBeast’s moment, while light-hearted and unconventional, ultimately helped shine a brighter spotlight on the event’s purpose, proving once again how influencer culture and sport can intersect to create global impact.