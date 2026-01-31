Tide And Time Best For Dr. S. C. Jain Sprinters’ Championship

Horse Racing | Credits: X

Tide and Time, riding high on a remarkable streak of five consecutive victories, should be the one to beat in the Dr. S. C. Jain Sprinters’ Championship (Gr. 2), the feature event on the 10th day of the Mumbai racing season, to be held at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse here on Saturday.

Widely regarded as the traditional curtain-raiser to the Indian Derby, which takes centre stage on Sunday, this prestigious sprint is expected to draw intense interest from racing enthusiasts. Tide and Time’s consistency and proven class make him a standout contender, and the confidence in his camp is further strengthened by the booking of champion jockey Suraj Narredu.

However, the race is unlikely to be a straightforward affair. Jade and Ataash, both accomplished sprinters in their own right, are expected to pose a serious challenge and ensure a keenly contested finish to this high-quality feature event.

First race: 2.30pm

Selections

1.The Forest Flair Trophy: 1 (7), 2. (5), 3. (10)

2. The Enigma Trophy: 1 (2), 2. (3)

3. The Dancing Prances Trophy: 1 (5), 2. (7)

4. The Oyster Cove Trophy: 1 (2), 2. (5), 3. (4)

5. The Dr. S. C. Jain Sprinters' Championship (Gr.2): 1 Time And Tide (4), 2. Jade (8), 3. Ataash (5)

6. The Weizhou Trophy: 1 (1), 2. (6), 3. (11)

7. The Captain Courage Trophy: 1 (3), 2. (2), 3. (4)