 MrBeast Tries To Bribe Goalkeeper In Hilarious Moment During Charity Match; Video Goes Viral
At the Match for Hope 2026 charity game in Doha, YouTube star MrBeast created a viral moment during a live penalty. Before shooting, he dramatically displayed a $10,000 briefcase, jokingly offering it to the goalkeeper for an open net. The playful stunt shocked commentators and fans while highlighting the exhibition’s star power and fundraising mission for education initiatives worldwide efforts.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Saturday, January 31, 2026, 08:52 AM IST
Image: UTDTrey/X

YouTube superstar MrBeast produced one of the most talked-about moments at the Match for Hope 2026 charity football game after attempting to “bribe” a goalkeeper during a live penalty. The exhibition match, held in Doha, brought together football legends and popular content creators to raise funds for education initiatives.

As MrBeast stepped up to take a penalty, he theatrically revealed a briefcase containing $10,000, seemingly offering it to the opposing goalkeeper in exchange for an open goal, instantly leaving commentators and fans stunned.

The goalkeeper ultimately refused the offer, drawing laughter and disbelief from the crowd, but the spectacle did not end there. With the goal left unguarded, MrBeast converted the penalty, sending the stadium into celebration and social media into overdrive. Clips of the moment quickly went viral, with fans praising the creativity and entertainment value that has become synonymous with MrBeast’s larger-than-life online persona.

Despite the playful controversy, the stunt aligned with the spirit of the Match for Hope, which prioritises entertainment to amplify its charitable mission. Featuring a mix of former football stars and digital creators, the high-scoring match raised significant awareness and funds for educational causes. MrBeast’s moment, while light-hearted and unconventional, ultimately helped shine a brighter spotlight on the event’s purpose, proving once again how influencer culture and sport can intersect to create global impact.

