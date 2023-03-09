Simon Doull receives abusive text for criticising Babar Azam in PSL 2023: 'I get paid for it'

Babar scored 115 off 65 balls at a strike rate of over 176 to help Peshawar post 240 for 2 in 20 overs but it was still not enough as England opener Jason Roy smashed 145 not out off 63 balls to power Quetta past the target in just 18.2 overs.

“Rather than putting the team first... the last little while, that's all that been happening. Rather than looking for boundaries, still so much firepower to come. Hundreds are brilliant, stats are great, but it has to be team first,” Doull said while he was on air.

But his analysis didn't go down well with a Pakistani fan who texted Doull and even threatened to harm his mother and sister in the message.

Doull took a screenshot of the text and posted it on his Instagram account.

"So sorry to have upset you Feroz. It’s just an opinion and I get paid for it. It’s ok if you don’t agree but this language is never ok. And my mother has also passed," Doull replied on the text.

But not just fans, Doull also faced backlash from a Pakistani journalist for his criticism of Babar.

“Simon Doull again, Should PCB Intervene?” Imran Siddique tweeted.

Quetta Gladiators won the match by 8 wickets thanks to Roy's knock as they moved one step closer to mounting an astonishing comeback and booking a place in the last four of the Pakistan Super League for the first time since 2019.

The match produced 483 runs, 54 fours and 21 sixes in total.