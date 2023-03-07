e-Paper Get App
WATCH: Danny Morrison lifts presenter Erin Holland, ahead of PSL match, catches her off guard

Erin Holland is the former Miss Australia World and is currently married to Australian cricketer Ben Cutting. She has been part of the broadcast team for the PSL since its fourth edition.

Updated: Tuesday, March 07, 2023, 11:00 AM IST
article-image

Pakistan Super League, which is known to showcase breathtaking cricket between bat and ball, has drawn appeal for its off-the-pitch activity as well. While punditry has engrossed fans with the game, the cheeky and entertainment side of the game is always appreciated. On the sidelines of the match between Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United, commentator Danny Morrison lifted presenter Erin Holland and gave her a swirl live on camera. The moment that took Erin off guard left fans in splits.

The New Zealander, who is known for his quirky nature, has a fan following of his own. His name has become synonymous with franchise cricket around the world.

Holland herself tweeted the video of the incident, with the caption: "Love ya uncle @SteelyDan66 @thePSLt20".

In reply, Morrison wrote: "Just keeping you on your toes Mrs Cutting!!! #PSL8".

It isn't the first time Morrison has done so ahead of the start of a cricket match. During his stint in the IPL before, the New Zealander had lifted a cheerleader on his shoulders. In another incident, he did something similar with former IPL anchor Karishma Kotak.

In the match, Gladiators scored 179/6 runs after batting first, thanks to outstanding performances from Mohammad Nawaz, Najibullah Zadran, and Umar Akmal.

Chasing the difficult target, Islamabad performed admirably, surpassing the total with three balls to spare. The team's batters included Colin Munro, Azam Khan, and Faheem Ashraf.

