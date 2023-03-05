Watch: Kieron Pollard gives fiery send-off to Abdullah Shafique, reprimanded by PSL

Multan Sultans all-rouner Kieron Pollard on Sunday was reprimanded for breaching the PSL Code of Conduct after he gave a fiery send-off to the opposition batter Abdullah Shafique.

The incident happened in the 13th over of Lahore Qalandars' innings when Shafique is a full delivery straight back at Pollard who took a brilliant reflex catch during his follow-through to dismiss the right-handed batter on 48.

The West Indies legend then signalled Shafique to go back towards the dressing room and gave him a menacing look to go along with his gesture.

Shafque quietly walked back to the dressing room while Pollard was being congratulated by his teammates for breaking the 69-run partnership for the third wicket.

But the match referee did not like what he saw and found Pollard guilty of a level 1 breach of the PSL Code of Conduct. Pollard pleaded guilty to the charge and accepted the sanction.

The charge was levelled by on-field umpires Martin Saggers and Faisal Afridi, third umpire Ahsan Raza and fourth umpire Shozab Raza.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

All-round Pollard efforts go in vain

Two overs later he sent Billings packing on 54 to reduce Lahore to 140 for 4 in 14.4 overs but they still managed to reach a challenging total of 180 for 9 in 20 overs. Pollard finished with 2 for 16 from his two overs.

Multan in reply, kept losing wickets at regular intervals and were restricted to 159 for 7 with Pollard (39) and Mohammad Rizwan (30) making decent contributions while the rest failed to fire.

Rashid Khan was the pick of the Lahore bowlers with 3 for 15 while Zaman Khan, Haris Rauf, Sikandar Raza and Hussain Talat taking one each.