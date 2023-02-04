WATCH: Kieron Pollard goes berserk in MI Emirates' impressive 18-run win over Abu Dhabi Knight Riders

Kieron Pollard | File picture

Abu Dhabi: Breezy knock by skipper Kieron Pollard backed by Dwayne Bravo's three-wicket spell carried MI Emirates into the playoffs with an impressive 18-run win over Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in the 26th match of the DP World ILT20 here. Abu Dhabi Knight Riders' winless run continued after they let MI Emirates post 180 for 4 in 20 overs through some poor fielding and unimpressive bowling at the Zayed Cricket Stadium on Friday night. Skipper Pollard's cameo of 43 off just 17 balls with four boundaries and three sixes swelled the total.

Chasing the target, Abu Dhabi were bowled out for 162 in 19.2 overs with Dwayne Bravo producing a fine spell of 3 for 37, backed by Imran Tahir (2-20) and Zahoor Khan (2-33). Andre Russell's fighting knock of 42 off 22 balls with five boundaries and two sixes went in vain for the hosts.