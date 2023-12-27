Shubman Gill's Sister Shahneel Wishes Nitish Rana On His 30th Birthday With Adorable IG Selfie

Celebrating his 30th birthday on December 27, former Kolkata Knight Riders captain Nitish Rana received heartfelt wishes from numerous members of the Indian cricketing community on social media.

Among those extending birthday greetings was Shahneel Gill, a close friend of Rana and his wife Saachi Marwah.

This dynamic trio, often seen hanging out and vacationing together, reflects a tight-knit friendship.

Shahneel Gill Instagram

Who is Shahneel Gill?

Shahneel Gill, known for her active social media presence with over 3.26 lakh Instagram followers, has carved a niche in academics and fashion.

Graduating from Manav Mangal Smart School in Mohali and pursuing further studies at Mehr Chand Mahajan DAV College for Women in Chandigarh, she holds a diploma in Business Administration from Red River College Polytechnic in Winnipeg.

The rise of Nitish Rana and India call-up

Nitish Rana, renowned for his aggressive batting style, made his debut for Delhi in the 2015-16 Ranji Trophy. His prowess in playing spin and pace, combined with powerful hitting, earned him a spot in the Mumbai Indians team during the 2015 Indian Premier League (IPL).

Rana's breakthrough came in 2017 with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the IPL, where he played vital innings in the middle order, showcasing both batting and bowling prowess.

His stellar performances led to a call-up to the Indian T20I squad in 2018. Notably, he also captained KKR in the IPL 2022 season in the absence of the injured Shreyas Iyer.