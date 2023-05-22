'Wont be tolerated': DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal pledges action against those who abused Shubman Gill's sister Shahneel

Chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women, Swati Maliwal, slammed trollers who abused Gujarat Titans star batsman Shubman Gill's sister, Shahneel Gill. Shubman Gill and his sister Shahneel were subjected to social media after his unbeaten century propelled his team to victory, which also resulted in the Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) elimination from the IPL 2023. After RCB's loss, a group of fans resorted to abusive behaviour towards Shubman and his sister,who were harassed by certain fans, particularly on her Instagram post following the match.

Abuse needs to stop

Swati Maliwal, who is known to speak against online abuse and advocate for women's safety, took to Twitter to condemn the vile abuse Shaheneel Gill received.

"Extremely shameful to see trollers abusing #ShubhmanGill’s sister just because the team they follow lost a match. Previously we had initiated action against people abusing #ViratKohli daughter. DCW will take action against all those who have abused Gill’s sister as well. This shall not be tolerated!", she posted.

"What a wholesome day," Gill's sister Shahneel wrote on Instagram in a post dated April 22nd. She and Shubman then received a barrage of hateful comments from fans.

Fans jump to offer support

In response to the offensive comments targeting Gill and his sister, numerous fans expressed their outrage and criticised those responsible for the abuse.



"Look at the tweets today for Shubman Gill and his sister. Man this is why I hated when Kohli - Anushka pardoned that "IIT graduate" who gave a rape threat to Vamika. Some of these guys need to be behind bars and careers ruined. He should have been made an example to stop all this," a user wrote.

"Some of the sick Kohli fans abusing Gill & his family (especially his sister). This toxicity and the negative energy created by these so-called fans are also one reason for the king to not see the light. GILL is the Future superstar of Indian cricket. Agree or CRY forever sickos," another one said.