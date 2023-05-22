 'Wont be tolerated': DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal pledges action against those who abused Shubman Gill's sister Shahneel
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'Wont be tolerated': DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal pledges action against those who abused Shubman Gill's sister Shahneel

'Wont be tolerated': DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal pledges action against those who abused Shubman Gill's sister Shahneel

Gujarat Titans (GT) opener Shubman Gill and his sister Shahneel were subjected to social media abuse after his unbeaten century propelled his team to victory which also resulted in the Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) elimination from the IPL 2023.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, May 22, 2023, 06:15 PM IST
article-image

Chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women, Swati Maliwal, slammed trollers who abused Gujarat Titans star batsman Shubman Gill's sister, Shahneel Gill. Shubman Gill and his sister Shahneel were subjected to social media after his unbeaten century propelled his team to victory, which also resulted in the Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) elimination from the IPL 2023. After RCB's loss, a group of fans resorted to abusive behaviour towards Shubman and his sister,who were harassed by certain fans, particularly on her Instagram post following the match.

Read Also
DISGUSTING! Shubman Gill & his sister abused on social media after former's century knocks RCB out...
article-image

Abuse needs to stop

Swati Maliwal, who is known to speak against online abuse and advocate for women's safety, took to Twitter to condemn the vile abuse Shaheneel Gill received.

"Extremely shameful to see trollers abusing #ShubhmanGill’s sister just because the team they follow lost a match. Previously we had initiated action against people abusing #ViratKohli daughter. DCW will take action against all those who have abused Gill’s sister as well. This shall not be tolerated!", she posted.

Read Also
IPL 2023: Shubman Gill 104* betters Virat Kohli 101* as GT knock out RCB in last-ball thriller to...
article-image
Read Also
DCW chief Swati Maliwal issues notice following trolls of Virat Kohli & MS Dhoni's daughters on...
article-image

"What a wholesome day," Gill's sister Shahneel wrote on Instagram in a post dated April 22nd. She and Shubman then received a barrage of hateful comments from fans.

Read Also
Delhi: Cops file book unidentified persons for obscene posts on MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli's daughters...
article-image

Fans jump to offer support

In response to the offensive comments targeting Gill and his sister, numerous fans expressed their outrage and criticised those responsible for the abuse.

"Look at the tweets today for Shubman Gill and his sister. Man this is why I hated when Kohli - Anushka pardoned that "IIT graduate" who gave a rape threat to Vamika. Some of these guys need to be behind bars and careers ruined. He should have been made an example to stop all this," a user wrote.

"Some of the sick Kohli fans abusing Gill & his family (especially his sister). This toxicity and the negative energy created by these so-called fans are also one reason for the king to not see the light. GILL is the Future superstar of Indian cricket. Agree or CRY forever sickos," another one said.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Wont be tolerated': DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal pledges action against those who abused Shubman...

'Wont be tolerated': DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal pledges action against those who abused Shubman...

Kohli, Ashwin, Siraj among seven players to leave for England on Tuesday for WTC final: Report

Kohli, Ashwin, Siraj among seven players to leave for England on Tuesday for WTC final: Report

'Chokers club': Fans brutally troll RCB as they fail to make IPL 2023 playoffs after defeat to...

'Chokers club': Fans brutally troll RCB as they fail to make IPL 2023 playoffs after defeat to...

'I am playing my best T20 cricket again': Virat Kohli on 639-run season in IPL 2023

'I am playing my best T20 cricket again': Virat Kohli on 639-run season in IPL 2023

What led to RCB's exit from IPL 2023: Over-reliance on Kohli & du Plessis to misfiring bowlers

What led to RCB's exit from IPL 2023: Over-reliance on Kohli & du Plessis to misfiring bowlers