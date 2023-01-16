Delhi: Cops file book unidentified persons for obscene posts on MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli's daughters after DCW chief Swati Maliwal's notice

DCW chief Swati Maliwal asks police to file FIR against trolls of Virat Kohli & MS Dhoni's daughters | Twitter

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal on Monday shared that the city police has filed an FIR against unidentified persons who had uploaded obscene posts on social media of MD Dhoni and Virat Kohli's daughters.

Last Thursday, Maliwal had issued a notice to the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Cyber Crime Branch which enclosed copies of the troll tweets.

Sharing FIR copy on Twitter, Maliwal wrote, "After my notice, the Delhi Police has registered an FIR in the case of indecent comments made on the daughters of Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni. Very soon all the culprits will be arrested and behind bars."

Notice to DCP Cyber Crime Branch

The DCW took suo-moto cognisance of the social media posts which targetted Kohli's 2-year-old daughter Vamika and Dhoni's daughter Ziva. In their notice, they wrote, "The Delhi Womens Commission has taken suo-moto cognizance of certain social media posts targetting two year old and 7 year old daughters of renowned Indian cricketers Shri Virat Kohli and Shri MS Dhoni. These posts on scocial media platform Twitter are obscene, misogynistic and extremely abusive towards young children and mothers", the notice read.

The commission had demanded an FIR be filed and the accused identified and arrested in the matter. DCW demanded action and information in the said case latest by 16 January.

