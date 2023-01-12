e-Paper Get App
DCW chief Swati Maliwal slams trolls for obscene comments on Rohit Sharma's wife, daughter

The incident came a day after Swati Maliwal issued a notice to DCP of Delhi Cyber Crime Branch over similar obscene tweets over Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni's daughters.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, January 12, 2023, 03:11 PM IST
Swati Maliwal (left) and screnshot she shared (right) | FPJ
Hours after Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal issued a notice over obscene posts on social media of MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli's daughters, she raised issue about similar obscene comments made about Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma's wife and daughter.

Sharing screenshots of the obscene tweets, Maliwal, wrote, "Just as lewd comments are being made about Kohli and Dhoni's daughters on Twitter, similarly Rohit Sharma's wife and daughter are also being targeted for abuse. What is going on?" She also tagged Mumbai and Delhi Police's official Twitter handles.

Maliwal on Wednesday wrote to DCP Cyber Crime Branch in Delhi and was enclosed with screenshots of the obscene trolls.

"The Delhi Womens Commission has taken suo-moto cognizance of certain social media posts targetting two year old and 7 year old daughters of renowned Indian cricketers Shri Virat Kohli and Shri MS Dhoni. These posts on scocial media platform Twitter are obscene, misogynistic and extremely abusive towards young children and mothers", the notice read.

The commission has demanded that a FIR be lodged, the culprits be located, and they be taken into custody. DCW requested action and information in the aforementioned matter no later than January 16.

Maliwal slams trolls for swearing at Dhoni, Virat Kohli's daughters

She had posted two blurred screenshots of the social media posts and asked how a person can utter nasty things about 2-year-old (Vamika) and 7-year-old (Ziva) girls. "If you don't like a player, will you abuse his daughter?" she added.

"Some accounts are making lewd comments by posting pictures of daughters of two big players of the country Virat Kohli and Dhoni on Twitter. Such nasty things about a 2 year old & 7 year old girl? If you don't like a player, will you abuse his daughter? Issuing notice to police to register FIR," she had tweeted.

