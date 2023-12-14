IPL 2024: Shreyas Iyer Makes Comeback As KKR Captain After Missing Previous Edition Due To Injury; Nitish Rana Named Vice-Captain

Shreyas Iyer returns as KKR captain in IPL 2024 | Credits: Twitter

Kolkata Knight Riders has officially announced that Shreyas Iyer will mark his return to Indian Premier League as a captain of the team in the upcoming season of the tournament, expected to take place in March.

Iyer was forced to withdraw from IPL 2023 due to back injury, which he sustained during the Test match against Australia in Ahmedabad. Nitish Rana led KKR in his absence in IPL 2023 but the team failed to qualify for playoffs as they finished seventh in the league stage of the tournament.

Shreyas Iyer making his comeback in IPL 2024 is a big positive for Kolkata Knight Riders as they look to end their 10-year drought of winning the coveted trophy. Meanwhile, Nitish Rana has been appointed as vice-captain of the team.

Following his appointment as KKR captain, Shreyas Iyer appreciated Nitish Rana's leadership during IPL 2023.

"I believe the last season presented us with several challenges, including my absence due to injury. Nitish did a great job not only filling in for me but also with his commendable leadership. I am delighted that KKR has named him Vice Captain. No doubt it will strengthen the leadership group," he said in a statement.

Kolkata Knight Riders also confirmed the return of Gautam Gambhir as their mentor for IPL 2024. Gambhir led KKR to two titles in 2012 and 2014 before he was released by the franchise ahead of the 2018 edition of the Indian Premier League.

Shreyas Iyer's IPL career

Shreyas Iyer began his career in IPL with Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) in 2018. That season, the 29-year-old was the second-highest run-getter for the team, aggregating 411 runs in 11 matches.

Ahead of IPL 2019, Iyer was entrusted with the task of leading Delhi Capitals. Under his leadership, DC reached the playoffs for the first time since 2012 and won the playoffs match. They finished the season as 2nd runner-ups behind Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings.

In 2021, Shreyas Iyer was part of Delhi Capitals team that reached the final for the first time in their IPL history. Ahead of the IPL 2022, he was released by DC and bought by Kolkata Knight Riders as a captain for a whopping Rs. 12.25 crore.

Under Iyer's Leadership, Kolkata Knight Riders finished seventh in the league stage.

In IPL career, Shreyas Iyer has amassed 2776, including 19 half-centuries, at an average of 31.55 in 101 matches.